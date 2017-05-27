MBPD investigation reveals no human trafficking; 2 charged with prostitution

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department announced Saturday it was investigating a human trafficking incident. Later, it was discovered officers were given false information and no human trafficking crime was committed.

According to an MBPD news release, several arrests were made in the case, including two men, Samuel Foster, 24 and Dominick Paul Marino, 27, each of whom was charged with prostitution and possession of marijuana.

