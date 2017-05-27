Human trafficking investigation underway in Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

BREAKING

Human trafficking investigation underway in Myrtle Beach

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Myrtle Beach Police Department announced Saturday it is investigating a human trafficking incident. (Source: Patrick Dowling) The Myrtle Beach Police Department announced Saturday it is investigating a human trafficking incident. (Source: Patrick Dowling)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department announced Saturday it is investigating a human trafficking incident.

According to an MBPD news release, several agencies are involved. Police are withholding specifics to ensure the integrity of the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Surprising cause of death in teen boating accident creates 'Raven's Rule'

    Surprising cause of death in teen boating accident creates 'Raven's Rule'

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-05-24 19:34:33 GMT

    16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

    More >>

    16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

    More >>

  • Florida woman evicted over massive toy collection

    Florida woman evicted over massive toy collection

    Saturday, May 27 2017 10:46 AM EDT2017-05-27 14:46:01 GMT
    Saturday, May 27 2017 10:46 AM EDT2017-05-27 14:46:01 GMT

    The collection spreads through the living room, kitchen, bedroom and even the bathroom. Appliances and other household items are blocked because there are too many stuffed animals to access them.

    More >>

    The collection spreads through the living room, kitchen, bedroom and even the bathroom. Appliances and other household items are blocked because there are too many stuffed animals to access them.

    More >>

  • Parents of Gage Meche suing man they blame for gun being brought to school

    Parents of Gage Meche suing man they blame for gun being brought to school

    Friday, May 26 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-05-27 02:18:02 GMT
    Gage Meche (Source: Facebook)Gage Meche (Source: Facebook)

    Gage Meche has thousands of people rooting for him and a family spokesman says it means a lot.  But attorney Ron Richard says the child's parents want action against the man they believe is responsible, they're suing Michael Lane Dugas.. “They are on a roller coaster of emotions:  anger, sadness, fear, angst and wanting to feel like they're doing something about this matter. 

    More >>

    Gage Meche has thousands of people rooting for him and a family spokesman says it means a lot.  But attorney Ron Richard says the child's parents want action against the man they believe is responsible, they're suing Michael Lane Dugas.. “They are on a roller coaster of emotions:  anger, sadness, fear, angst and wanting to feel like they're doing something about this matter. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly