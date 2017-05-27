UPDATE: Investigators identify model of vehicle involved in deadly Conway hit-and-run

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The driver of a moped died in a hit-and-run wreck early Saturday morning in Conway.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick, it happened at the intersection of Highway 701 South at New Road around 4:30 a.m. Terry Allan Morehead, 46, of Conway died from multiple injuries sustained from the crash.

Sergeant Darren Alston with the Conway Police Department said a burgundy van rear-ended the moped and fled the scene. The van will have damage to the front passenger side and is missing part of the front fender. It is a 2009-2017 Dodge Journey.

The wreck remains under investigation by Conway police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT Team. Call CPD at 843-248-1790 with information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.