UPDATE: Coroner identifies moped driver in deadly Conway hit-and-run

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The driver of a moped died in a hit-and-run wreck early Saturday morning in Conway.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick, it happened at the intersection of Highway 701 South at New Road around 4:30 a.m. Terry Allan Morehead, 46, of Conway died from multiple injuries sustained from the crash.

Sergeant Darren Alston with the Conway Police Department said a burgundy van rear-ended the moped and fled the scene. The van will have damage to the front passenger side and is missing part of the front fender.

The wreck remains under investigation by Conway police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT Team. Call CPD at 843-248-1790 with information.

