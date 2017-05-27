Deadly moped wreck takes place in Conway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Deadly moped wreck takes place in Conway

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – At least one person died in a wreck involving a moped early Saturday morning in Conway.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick, it happened at the intersection of Highway 701 South at New Road around 4:30 a.m.

The names of victims will be released when families are notified.

