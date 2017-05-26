Traffic loop goes into effect during first night of Bikefest

People seemed happier with the traffic on Ocean Boulevard during the first day of Bikefest. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The designated 23-mile traffic loop for bikers went into effect at 10 p.m. Friday night.

Many bikers, motorists, beachgoers and law enforcement alike agree that the start to the Memorial Day weekend went very smoothly as far as traffic goes.

In the afternoon, Myrtle Beach city officials and leaders within the biker community hosted an official welcoming and blessing of the bikes.

Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes said he hopes the weekend remains safe for everyone involved.

"We are concerned about the safety of the individuals coming to Myrtle Beach to vacation during this week," Rhodes said.

Tracy Anderson traveled down to Myrtle Beach from Fayetteville, N. C. for the holiday weekend, just like she does every year.

This year, though, Anderson came down without her bike because in years past she said the traffic has been too congested.

However, this year, she said it appears to be much smoother so far.

"This year here, it's been the best year, where I haven't actually had to sit in traffic," Anderson said. "So it's been good."

She said it's normally bumper-to-bumper on the streets, but that was not the case on Friday.

"Traffic-wise, it's been wonderful," Anderson said.

