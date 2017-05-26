Myrtle Beach police advise drivers to avoid 29th Ave. North, Kings Hwy due to motorcycle crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are advising motorists to avoid the intersection of 29th Avenue North and North Kings Highway due to a motorcycle crash Friday night.

A tweet from the Myrtle Beach Police Department that went out around 8:15 p.m. Friday indicated the crash did involve injuries.

Motorists were told to seek an alternate route.

Motorcycle accident with injuries near the intersection of 29th Avenue North and North Kings Highway. Seek alternate route. — Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) May 27, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.