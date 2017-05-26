Myrtle Beach police advise drivers to avoid 29th Ave. North, Kin - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach police advise drivers to avoid 29th Ave. North, Kings Hwy due to motorcycle crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are advising motorists to avoid the intersection of 29th Avenue North and North Kings Highway due to a motorcycle crash Friday night.

A tweet from the Myrtle Beach Police Department that went out around 8:15 p.m. Friday indicated the crash did involve injuries.

Motorists were told to seek an alternate route.

