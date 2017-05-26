Florence teen injured in crash dies one day later

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A 15-year-old died Friday from injuries sustained in a Thursday night crash in Florence County.

According to Florence County Deputy Coroner Bo Myers, Marcques Croft, 15, of Florence, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Myers said the crash happened at 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Howe Springs Road, near Duncan Road, in Florence.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office is assisting the South Carolina Highway patrol with the investigation.

