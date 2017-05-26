Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Loris

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Green Sea Road in the Loris area.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick, Ron Demond Bennett, 41, of Loris, was pronounced dead at the Loris Hospital Emergency Department shortly after 4 p.m. Friday.

The collision happened around 3 p.m. Friday, Hendrick said. He added that the cause of death is multiple blunt force trauma.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

