One person killed in two-car collision in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person has died in a traffic crash Friday afternoon in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson.

Information on the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website states the crash happened on Choppee Road, north of Rose Hill Road, at 1:51 p.m. Friday.

According to SCHP Cpl. Sonny Collins, a 1992 Honda Prelude was southbound on Choppee Road when the driver lost control and the vehicle crossed the center line. It was then struck by a northbound 2011 Chevy Equinox.

The driver of the Prelude was killed, while the driver of the Equinox was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment of injuries, according to Collins. He added both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

No charges will be filed, Collins said.

