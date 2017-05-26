One person killed in two-car collision in Georgetown County

Florence School District One is proposing a new budget for next school year that totals more than $147 million.More >>
One person has died in a traffic crash Friday afternoon in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson.More >>
You've probably already seen a lot of motorcycles out on area roads, and also a bigger police presence. Some bikers said the extra police officers make them feel safe. Others though, say they feel harassed.More >>
The case of a Louisiana man charged in connection with a 2015 vehicle crash that killed two young North Carolina girls is scheduled to go to trial in June.More >>
A house fire Thursday night in Florence County resulted in the death of one person.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Malvo was one of two people convicted in the DC area sniper shootings in 2002.More >>
A Walterboro woman arrested Thursday will face a Colleton County judge Friday on charges related to a shooting that left two adults and a child dead and a second child wounded.More >>
University of Mississippi Medical Center Police have arrested a woman and charged her after she dropped her purse drops and the gun inside fired. The bullet struck a patient.More >>
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
Diontray Divan Adams, 25, and James Aaron Stevens, 20, were charged after Medina-Chevez's credit card was used and his vehicle was found in Maryland.More >>
Photos of a young alligator forced to drink beer in South Carolina are allegedly circulating on social media. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it began investigating after the photos were brought to the department’s attention Thursday.More >>
Channelview Independent School District officials say it was part of "fake mock awards" given out by a teacher and the district did not know about it in advance.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has uncovered what it describes as a large spice manufacturing and distribution operation being run out of a home in Ocean Springs.More >>
