Coroner: One person killed in Georgetown County crash

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person has died in a traffic crash Friday afternoon in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson.

Information on the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website states the crash happened on Choppee Road, north of Rose Hill Road, at 1:51 p.m. Friday.

No other information about this crash was immediately available.

