June trial scheduled for man charged in Horry County crash that killed two N.C. girls

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The case of a Louisiana man charged in connection with a 2015 vehicle crash that killed two young North Carolina girls is scheduled to go to trial in June.

According to a trial roster from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Neil Dejean is set to be tried the week of June 19. He faces two counts of reckless homicide.

The crash happened on July 21, 2015 on U.S. 17 Business near the Pirateland Campground in Horry County, according to the arrest warrant.

Dejean, who was reportedly driving a Mercedes, allegedly struck a Dodge minivan that was turning left into private property.

Two passengers in the van, 1-year-old Dakota Shepherd from Timberlake, N.C., and her cousin, 9-year-old Skyler Emore, were both pronounced dead at the scene from internal injuries.

The arrest warrant alleged that Dejean was driving at a high rate of speed and in a reckless manner when the collision occurred.

Three open LandShark beer bottles were reportedly found in the floorboard of the Mercedes in plain view, according to the warrant.

