UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal Florence County mobile home fire

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A house fire Thursday night in Florence County resulted in the death of one person.

According to Florence County Deputy Coroner Thomas “Bo” Meyers, the fire happened at a mobile home at 1915 Gilbert Drive in Florence.

The fire was noticed at 5 p.m. and first responders found the man dead inside the home. Meyers said the victim is Alphonzo Loayza, 71.

An autopsy has been ordered to assist in the investigation.

