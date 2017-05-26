Florence County house fire leaves one dead - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence County house fire leaves one dead

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A house fire Thursday night in Florence County resulted in the death of one person.

According to Florence County Deputy Coroner Thomas “Bo” Meyers, the fire happened on Gilbert Drive.

The name of the victim was not immediately available.

