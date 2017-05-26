Darlington Raceway partners with Darlington County School District for summer reading program

One person has died in a traffic crash Friday afternoon in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson.More >>
You've probably already seen a lot of motorcycles out on area roads, and also a bigger police presence. Some bikers said the extra police officers make them feel safe. Others though, say they feel harassed.More >>
The case of a Louisiana man charged in connection with a 2015 vehicle crash that killed two young North Carolina girls is scheduled to go to trial in June.More >>
A house fire Thursday night in Florence County resulted in the death of one person.More >>
Darlington Raceway will once again partner with the Darlington County School District in a multi-agency summer reading program designed to emphasize the importance of reading and combat summer learning loss for students in Darlington County.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, the kidnapping of Kala Brown, and all other charges he was facing just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.More >>
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has uncovered what it describes as a large spice manufacturing and distribution operation being run out of a home in Ocean Springs.More >>
Photos of a young alligator forced to drink beer in South Carolina are allegedly circulating on social media. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it began investigating after the photos were brought to the department’s attention Thursday.More >>
University of Mississippi Medical Center Police have arrested a woman and charged her after she dropped her purse drops and the gun inside fired. The bullet struck a patient.More >>
Diontray Divan Adams, 25, and James Aaron Stevens, 20, were charged after Medina-Chevez's credit card was used and his vehicle was found in Maryland.More >>
