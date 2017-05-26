Man arrested in connection with January shooting in Myrtle Beach

The Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested a man Thursday in connection with a January shooting at a tire and auto service shop in Myrtle Beach.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested a man Thursday in connection with a January shooting at a tire and auto service shop in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Photos of a young alligator forced to drink beer in South Carolina are allegedly circulating on social media. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it began investigating after the photos were brought to the department’s attention Thursday.More >>
Photos of a young alligator forced to drink beer in South Carolina are allegedly circulating on social media. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it began investigating after the photos were brought to the department’s attention Thursday.More >>
The Horry County Fire Department and the county administrator have deemed the entertainment areas in Atlantic Beach where Bikefest festivities are being held as “extremely dangerous” and provided a list of safety concerns to the event organizer and town leadership.More >>
The Horry County Fire Department and the county administrator have deemed the entertainment areas in Atlantic Beach where Bikefest festivities are being held as “extremely dangerous” and provided a list of safety concerns to the event organizer and town leadership.More >>
By scrapping plans to buy a gyrocopter, a small, maneuverable helicopter, for drug enforcement, the Myrtle Beach Police Department will keep its feet on the ground for now, though its head is plainly in the clouds.More >>
By scrapping plans to buy a gyrocopter, a small, maneuverable helicopter, for drug enforcement, the Myrtle Beach Police Department will keep its feet on the ground for now, though its head is plainly in the clouds.More >>
It’s official – the highly-anticipated aqua park at the North Myrtle beach Sports Complex will open on Saturday, June 3!More >>
It’s official – the highly-anticipated aqua park at the North Myrtle beach Sports Complex will open on Saturday, June 3!More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.More >>
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.More >>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.More >>
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.More >>
According to a federal complaint, Tun Lon Sein was on American Airlines flight 5242 when he attempted to bite a flight attendant, opened the exit door and jumped onto an active ramp.More >>
According to a federal complaint, Tun Lon Sein was on American Airlines flight 5242 when he attempted to bite a flight attendant, opened the exit door and jumped onto an active ramp.More >>
Photos of a young alligator forced to drink beer in South Carolina are allegedly circulating on social media. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it began investigating after the photos were brought to the department’s attention Thursday.More >>
Photos of a young alligator forced to drink beer in South Carolina are allegedly circulating on social media. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it began investigating after the photos were brought to the department’s attention Thursday.More >>
A Lake Charles man has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after his live-in girlfriend died from injuries sustained when he hit her with his car, authorities said. The incident happened on Monday, May 22, but the woman didn't die until Wednesday, May 24, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. When deputies responded to a disturbance at a home on Arsene Road around 8:20 p.m. on May 22, they were told a woman had been taken to a hospital after being hit by a ...More >>
A Lake Charles man has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after his live-in girlfriend died from injuries sustained when he hit her with his car, authorities said. The incident happened on Monday, May 22, but the woman didn't die until Wednesday, May 24, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. When deputies responded to a disturbance at a home on Arsene Road around 8:20 p.m. on May 22, they were told a woman had been taken to a hospital after being hit by a ...More >>
It’s official – the highly-anticipated aqua park at the North Myrtle beach Sports Complex will open on Saturday, June 3!More >>
It’s official – the highly-anticipated aqua park at the North Myrtle beach Sports Complex will open on Saturday, June 3!More >>