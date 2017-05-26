Man arrested in connection with January shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested a man Thursday in connection with a January shooting at a tire and auto service shop in Myrtle Beach.

According to an incident report, officers responded to 780 Oak Forest Lane just before noon on Jan. 31 for a shooting. A witness told them he was suspicious of a black SUV and a white two-door car parked facing Walmart. The black SUV started rocking and a man exited the driver-side door before the witness heard a pop that sounded like a gunshot.

The witness then saw another man get out of the car holding his left side. The man got into the white car, which then left the parking lot.

The witness pulled into a church to call 911, saw the white car and gave chase before losing it in traffic.

Devonta Gadson, 20, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.

