Two charged after SCDNR investigates Snapchat photos of young alligator forced to drink beer

JASPER COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two Jasper County men were charged Friday after photos posted online showed them pouring beer into the mouth of a juvenile alligator.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Joseph Andrew Floyd, 20, and Zachary Lloyd Brown, 21, both of Ridgeland, were each charged with harassment of an alligator.

The incident reportedly happened on May 24 on a public dirt road between Hardeeville and Tillman. According to SCDNR, the suspects allegedly admitted to officers that they picked the alligator up after they saw it crossing the road.

At that point, they poured beer into the alligator’s mouth and took photos to post on social media, the release stated. The two then released the alligator and watched it swim away in a nearby pond.

SCDNR’s law enforcement officers began investigating after the agency received multiple emails and messages from the public on Thursday.

According to the release, the charge against the two comes with a maximum fine of $300. The judge who oversees the case will determine the men’s final punishment.

Mobile users, tap here to view a slideshow of the images. WARNING: Some viewers may find these images disturbing.

The photos originally appeared on SnapChat, according to SCDNR Public Information Director Kyndel McConchie.

Once shared on Snapchat, McConchie said people saved the images to their own devices and shared them on Facebook.

