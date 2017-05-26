SCDNR looking into Snapchat photos of young alligator forced to drink beer

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - Photos of a young alligator forced to drink beer in South Carolina are allegedly circulating on social media.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it began investigating after the photos were brought to the department’s attention Thursday.

The photos originally appeared on SnapChat, according to SCDNR Public Information Director Kyndel McConchie. Once shared on Snapchat, McConchie says, people saved the images to their own devices and shared them on Facebook.

DNR says it was notified of the incident through email and social media.

At this time, DNR is not releasing where in South Carolina this occurred but does say arrests are expected Friday.

