Myrtle Beach delays plans to buy gyrocopter for drug enforcement

By scrapping plans to buy a gyrocopter, a small, maneuverable helicopter, for drug enforcement, the Myrtle Beach Police Department will keep its feet on the ground for now, though its head is plainly in the clouds.More >>
It’s official – the highly-anticipated aqua park at the North Myrtle beach Sports Complex will open on Saturday, June 3!More >>
A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg in Lumberton Thursday afternoon, and a juvenile and a 19-year-old man were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A mix of thousands of people, including bikers and vendors, will transform Atlantic Beach over the next few days for BikeFest 2017. WMBF News’ Ruby Durham was in Atlantic Beach Friday and said there are a couple things you need to know if you plan to attend. The concert will no longer be on the beach because town leaders want to avoid any environmental issues like sea turtle nesting. All entertainment will now be on land - specifically the 30...More >>
A group of six Grand Strand veterans is headed to Washington, D.C. to participate in Monday's 2017 Memorial Day Parade, which will be broadcast here on WMBF News.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
Channelview Independent School District officials say it was part of "fake mock awards" given out by a teacher and the district did not know about it in advance.More >>
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.More >>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >>
According to a federal complaint, Tun Lon Sein was on American Airlines flight 5242 when he attempted to bite a flight attendant, opened the exit door and jumped onto an active ramp.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.More >>
Leah Antunes was caught up in life’s rush as she doled out 8-year-old Elijah’s asthma medication. She said she was lining up the bottles, opening them one by one.More >>
A hearing for Todd Kohlhepp, a suspected serial killer charged in the murders of seven victims, got underway just after 10 a.m. in Spartanburg County.More >>
