Floating aqua park to open in North Myrtle Beach on June 3

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – It’s official – the highly-anticipated aqua park at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex will open on Saturday, June 3!

The opening of the new inflatable, floating playground will coincide with a “Welcome Back Summer Party” starting at 12 p.m. and will include drink specials, cornhole competitions, a big air contest and more, according to a news release from the Shark Wake Park.

The party is open to all ages, no experience is required, and there will be no cost to enter the park at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex.

The aqua park, which is billed as the largest floating obstacle course on the East Coast, features trampolines, monkey bars, climbing towers, slides and more, “offering different challenge levels and fun for the young and young at heart,” the release states.

Reservations for the aqua park are recommended, and can be made at: www.sharkwakepark.com

Crews are working to set up the aqua park, and the City of North Myrtle Beach is livestreaming the process on their YouTube Channel:

Stay tuned to WMBF News for more on this exciting new attraction!

