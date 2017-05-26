Juvenile, teen charged for robbery, shooting in Lumberton - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Juvenile, teen charged for robbery, shooting in Lumberton

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Ernest Lee Lewis, Jr. (Source: Robeson County Detention Center) Ernest Lee Lewis, Jr. (Source: Robeson County Detention Center)

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg in Lumberton Thursday afternoon, and a juvenile and a 19-year-old man were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

At about 3:16 p.m., the victim was shot at the intersection of 1st Street and Chippewa Street, according to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

One suspect has been identified as a juvenile, and his information will not be release, the release states. The other suspect, 19-year-old Ernest Lee Lewis Jr. of Lumberton, has been charged with attempted robbery with a  dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. His bond was set at $50,000 secured and he is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center.

