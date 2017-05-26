Atlantic Beach prepares for BikeFest 2017

A mix of thousands of people, including bikers and vendors, will transform Atlantic Beach over the next few days for BikeFest 2017. (Source: WMBF News)

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A mix of thousands of people, including bikers and vendors, will transform Atlantic Beach over the next few days for BikeFest 2017.

WMBF News’ Ruby Durham was in Atlantic Beach Friday and said there are a couple things you need to know if you plan to attend.

The concert will no longer be on the beach because town leaders want to avoid any environmental issues like sea turtle nesting.

All entertainment will now be on land - specifically the 30th block of South Ocean Boulevard.

If you're concerned about parking - no worries. Individual property owners are providing parking and town leaders have vacant lots for parking as well. There will be signs posted.

Town leaders say they've been getting a number of calls about the entertainment they have lined up for the first time this year. So far, there are 48 vendors registered, but town leaders hope the amount of interest translates into more vendors and bikers present.

