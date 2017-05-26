TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck blocks lanes on US 501

A wreck on US 501 blocked all lanes on US 501 at Mill Pond Road early Friday. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, it happened around 6:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes. Drivers should use caution.More >>
A Georgetown man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly setting fire to a Conway church in 2016.More >>
For the first time, officers from all over spent two days at the National Guard Recruiting Office to take part in specialized training in highway interdiction.More >>
It's not just about hot dogs, beer, and fun. Local veterans say there's a much more important reason for the weekend holiday, and there are dozens of event happening this Memorial Day to pay respects to our Armed Forces heroes.More >>
As Bikefest arrives in the Grand Strand, the NAACP is again launching operation Bike Week Justice. Members of the organization said its goal is to monitor for any reports of discrimination.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
The bullet went through the baby’s right leg, grazed his stomach and went into his left thigh.More >>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >>
The temperature outside was around 90 degrees that day, creating the circumstances for an aerosol can to explode.More >>
