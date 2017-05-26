TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck blocks lanes on US 501 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck blocks lanes on US 501

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A wreck on US 501 blocked all lanes on US 501 at Mill Pond Road early Friday.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, it happened around 6:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes.

Drivers should use caution.

