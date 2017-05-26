TRAFFIC ALERT: Three injured in US 501 wreck in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A wreck on US 501 blocked all lanes at Mill Pond Road early Friday.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, it happened around 6:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes.

Sergeant Alston with the Conway Police Department said the wreck involved three cars and each driver was taken to the hospital. Police are working to clear the scene.

