MBPD says goodbye to retiring chief

Chief Warren Gall's retirement from the Myrtle Beach Police Department became effective Thursday. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department has said goodbye to its highest-ranking member.

In an emotional post on the department’s Facebook page, the employees of the MBPD told Chief Warren Gall to “enjoy your retirement.”

It’s been less than a week since Gall, a 37-year veteran of the department, announced his retirement, which became effective Thursday.

The post stated that “it’s not easy to find a true leader to look up to,” and the employees viewed Gall as a “great leader, mentor, teacher and guide.”

Assistant Police Chief Amy Prock, a 20-year veteran of the department, will serve as acting interim police chief.

Gall became a patrol officer in Myrtle Beach following his service in the United States Air Force.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.