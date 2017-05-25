Memorial Day weekend events scheduled for Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - It's not just about hot dogs, beer, and fun. Local veterans say there's a much more important reason for the weekend holiday, and there are dozens of event happening this Memorial Day to pay respects to our Armed Forces heroes.

This weekend, the city of Myrtle Beach will recognize and honor all of those who gave their lives for our freedom. The Military Appreciation Days Parade is Saturday, May 27 at 10:30 a.m., on Farrow Parkway in The Market Common. A family picnic will follow in Valor Park at 12 p.m.

For more details about all the Military Appreciation Days events, click here.

Join Brookgreen Gardens to celebrate Memorial Day with a 5K and 1-mile race. The race gives runners a beautiful scenic route and the race begins at 6 p.m. For more information, check out their website.

In Surfside Beach, the activities kick off with s golf cart parade and end on Monday with a Memorial Day Service.

Join the town on Sunday, May 28 at 1 p.m. as dozens of golf carts will line Ocean Boulevard in Surfside Beach. The mayor of Surfside Beach says you don't have to be a resident to participate in the parade or enjoy it.

Check out Sunday Serenades at Passive Park, also on Sunday, from to 4 p.m. Sit outside and enjoy the music from local music artists.

"I really encourage everyone to come out, we're going have a good time," said Bob Childs, mayor of Surfside Beach.

Get hungry? Head over to the Surfside Beach Memorial Day Cookout, happening from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday as well.

On Monday, May 29 at 2:30 p.m., the town will come together for the Memorial Day Service. The service will be held at Veterans Memorial Park in Surfside Beach. For more details about the town's events, click here.

The city of Myrtle Beach will pause to remember the fallen at the Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony on Monday, May 29, at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and includes the presentation of colors, a special memorial day address, a laying of the wreath and a rifle tribute.

Join the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association for their Third Annual Memorial Day Veterans March, which takes places, Monday, May 29 at 8 a.m. The non-profit organization is partnering with the city of Myrtle Beach to continue the march, and the public and all veterans are encouraged to participate.

If you would like to participate, you are asked to park at the Pelicans field. Buses will take you to the march site.

Check out the Waccamaw Getaway Festival happening May 26 through May 28 at the Bucksport Marina in Conway. Enjoy music, food and merchandise vendors, and a whole lot more. For ticket information and a lineup of the music entertainment, click here.

Also in downtown Conway, Summerfest 2017 is happening Saturday May 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Plenty of arts, crafts and food vendors will be on hand. Classic cars will also be on display.

While downtown, visit the Conway Farmer’s Market. Also, don’t forget to visit the many fine shops and restaurants that downtown Conway has to offer. For more details about the Summerfest, click here.

