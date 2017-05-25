Georgetown man charged with setting fire to Conway church in 201 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Georgetown man charged with setting fire to Conway church in 2016

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Cameron Banks (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Cameron Banks (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
A church caught fire in Conway in July 2016. (Source: WMBF News) A church caught fire in Conway in July 2016. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Georgetown man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly setting fire to a Conway church in 2016.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, Cameron Julius Xavier Banks, 32, was charged with second-degree arson, making false claims to obtain benefits for fire loss, burning personal property to defraud insurer and obstructing justice.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Banks remained in jail Thursday under a $75,000 bond.

He is charged in connection with the July 24, 2016 fire at the Abundant Faith Lighthouse of Jesus Christ Church, located at 1410 Fourth Avenue in Conway. The building was considered a total loss.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division was involved in the investigation, which is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD at (843) 248-1790 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (888) CRIME-SC.

