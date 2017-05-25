Strong winds damage farmers market in Carolina Forest - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Strong winds damage farmers market in Carolina Forest

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Strong winds Thursday afternoon caused damage at a farmers market in Carolina Forest. (Source: David Vail) Strong winds Thursday afternoon caused damage at a farmers market in Carolina Forest. (Source: David Vail)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Strong winds that came through the area Thursday afternoon did some damage to the farmers market in Carolina Forest.

Photos provided by a market cooperative showed tents blown over and metal frames bent.

The storm was described by those at the market as straight-line wind packed a lot of power. The market generally stays open until 6 p.m., but closed early Thursday due to the mess.

No injuries were reported.

