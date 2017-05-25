FIRST ALERT: Turning hot and more humid for Memorial Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The unofficial start of summer will bring about a very summer-like weather pattern for the Memorial Day weekend.

After a pleasant Friday with temperatures in the 80s and low humidity, the holiday weekend will see afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 80s on the Grand Strand and into the lower 90s inland.

Humidity will steadily increase through the weekend with muggy weather established across the region by Sunday and Monday. The added humidity will bring the heat index into play by the end of the weekend and into early next week. The combination of temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s and the increasing humidity will send the heat index into the middle and upper 90s by Sunday and Monday afternoon.

In typical summer-time fashion, a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible both Sunday and Monday afternoons, but no widespread or significant rain is expected.