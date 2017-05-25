Five Chants named to Athlon preseason All-Sun Belt team

A Georgetown man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly setting fire to a Conway church in 2016.More >>
A Georgetown man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly setting fire to a Conway church in 2016.More >>
Strong winds that came through the area Thursday afternoon did some damage to the farmers market in Carolina Forest.More >>
Strong winds that came through the area Thursday afternoon did some damage to the farmers market in Carolina Forest.More >>
The preparation has been extensive and now we welcome bikers as they head to the Grand Strand for Bike Fest. The traffic loop is laid out, law enforcement, emergency responders, city leaders have a plan in place to keep everyone safe, and each year adjustments are made so that things that didn’t work are corrected.More >>
The preparation has been extensive and now we welcome bikers as they head to the Grand Strand for Bike Fest. The traffic loop is laid out, law enforcement, emergency responders, city leaders have a plan in place to keep everyone safe, and each year adjustments are made so that things that didn’t work are corrected.More >>
Athlon Magazine has named five members of the Coastal Carolina football team to its 2017 preseason All-Sun Belt team.More >>
Athlon Magazine has named five members of the Coastal Carolina football team to its 2017 preseason All-Sun Belt team.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach will receive $16 million in federal funding for beach renourishment. This funding will go toward repairing damage caused by Hurricane Matthew and other storms.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach will receive $16 million in federal funding for beach renourishment. This funding will go toward repairing damage caused by Hurricane Matthew and other storms.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
The Pickens County sheriff said an arrest has been made after a Canadian woman was lured to the county, held hostage for several days and sexually assaulted.More >>
The Pickens County sheriff said an arrest has been made after a Canadian woman was lured to the county, held hostage for several days and sexually assaulted.More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur is supposed to be put to death. Arthur has maintained his innocence all along and has dodged execution seven times already.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur is supposed to be put to death. Arthur has maintained his innocence all along and has dodged execution seven times already.More >>
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.More >>
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>