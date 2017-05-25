Five Chants named to Athlon preseason All-Sun Belt team

Story courtesy of Coastal Carolina Athletics

CONWAY – Athlon Magazine has named five members of the Coastal Carolina football team to its 2017 preseason All-Sun Belt team. Chanticleers recognized include Chris Jones (second team, punt returner), Adam Lawhorn (third team, offensive line), Evan Rabon (third team, punter), Osharmar Abercrombie (fourth team, running back) and Shane Johnson (fourth team, linebacker).

Coastal Carolina, playing its first season as both a member of the Sun Belt and NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), returns 12 starters and a total of 54 lettermen. The Chanticleers open the season Sept. 2 by hosting UMass.

Jones has been one of the top punt returners in the NCAA Division I FCS over his career. The senior averaged 12.8 yards per return last season and that average was true as his long was just 31 yards on 18 attempts. For his career, Jones averages 11.9 yards per punt return, with a long of 64). Jones is also Coastal’s top returning receiver. Have averaged 14.7 yards per reception (22 catches for 323 yards) last season and averages an impressive 16.5 yards per catch for his career (62 for 1,024 with six touchdowns).

Lawhorn started all 12 games last season and helped Coastal have one of its most successful rushing seasons in school history as the Chants topped 200 rushing yards 11 times, including three games eclipsing the 300-yard plateau. In 22 career games, Lawhorn has committed just two penalties and has not allowed a sack. He was the team’s top-graded offensive line for the Florida A&M and had eight knockdown blocks in the Furman game, the best by a CCU lineman in 2016. Overall, Lawhorn registered 29 knockdown blocks in 2016 to rank second on the team.

Rabon averaged 39.0 yards per punt last season and 22 of his 45 punts were fair caught while 19 pinned CCU opponents inside their own 20. Helped CCU rank first in the NCAA FCS in punt return defense as opponents only attempted one return all season for zero yards. In two seasons, teams have only returned 10 punts and Rabon has only had two touchbacks.

Abercrombie missed four games last season. However, in his return to the lineup (week 10 versus Bryant), he recorded his first 100-yard game, netting 142 yards on 11 attempts with two touchdowns. Abercrombie has served as the primary back-up to two-time All-American running back and current Denver Bronco De’Angelo Henderson for the last three seasons. However, Abercrombie averages 5.7 yards per attempt for his career and he has scored 15 touchdowns in 34 games played.

Johnson, who missed two-plus games after being injured in the first half of the 2016 season opener at Lamar, finished second on the team in tackles with 66. He tallied at least six stops in seven of his 10 games played while adding 5.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and an interception. He was the team’s Defensive MVP for the Bryant game and led the team in tackles five times.