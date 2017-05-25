Myrtle Beach getting $16 million for beach renourishment

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach will receive $16 million in federal funding for beach renourishment.

This funding will go toward repairing damage caused by Hurricane Matthew and other storms.

“Over the past few years, beaches along the Grand Strand have taken a beating from Hurricane Matthew and other storms,” said Rep. Tom Rice in a statement. “My office has worked closely with federal and local entities to secure funding for the northern and southern parts of our coast, and I’m proud to announce this $16 million for renourishment in Myrtle Beach. Beaches are such an important part of our economy and this funding is critical to their livelihood.”

According to a press release, this money is in addition to the $35 million in federal funds from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that has already been allocated to the Myrtle Beach Shore Protection Project for North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach and the Garden City sections of Horry and Georgetown counties.

The effort was strongly supported by Rice and Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott.

“Myrtle Beach makes up the heart of South Carolina’s tourism economy,” Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes said in a statement. “Due to the advocacy of Rep. Rice, Sen. Graham and Sen. Scott, Myrtle Beach is in position to continue to lead South Carolina’s largest industry.”

According to the release, construction bids for renourishing North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach and Garden City were opened Thursday by the Army Corps. It is anticipated construction will begin this fall.

The Army Corps is currently in design for Myrtle Beach’s renourishment for a separate bid later this year, the release stated.

