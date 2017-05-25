Conway business owner arrested for tax evasion

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The owner of Carolina Treats Inc. in Conway was arrested Thursday for five counts of tax evasion for allegedly operating without a business license and collecting more than $235,000 in sales tax.

Tammy Rabon Skipper is charged with five counts of tax evasion, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Revenue. The department said she knowingly operated Carolina Treats Inc. without a retail license since October 31, 2001, and collected more than $235,000 in sales tax from customers for nearly five years without remitting those tax dollars to the state.

From 2011 to 2014, Carolina Treats had a total of $3,188,310 in net taxable sales, which would required the monthly filing of sales tax returns, the SCDOR release states. The company had a retail license for part of 2011, but Skipper closed the license on October 31, 2011, then continued to make sales and collect sales tax from customers. She failed to file the returns and pay the collected taxes to SCDOR.

Skipper is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and if convicted, faces fines up to $10,000 and/or five years in prison for each charge of tax evasion, according to SCDOR.

