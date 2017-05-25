Two charged in deadly Church Street shooting in Florence

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection with a deadly weekend shooting that happened in Florence.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Marquarus Quachan Da-Whan White, 20, and Tyquez Chamon Cooper, 22, both of Florence, were each charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and three counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

The two are charged in connection with the May 20 shooting on Church Street. Both men are accused of firing into a vehicle and striking two people.

One of them, Jaquaz Cooper, of Florence, died at a local hospital from gunshot wounds. The other victim is still receiving medical treatment, the release stated.

The investigation continues and additional arrests and charges are likely. Anyone with information should contact the FCSO at (843) 665-2121, ext. 498, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIMESC.

