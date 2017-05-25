WATCH LIVE: Local NAACP branch discussing Bikefest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is holding a news conference in Myrtle Beach to discuss its plans to monitor Bikefest, otherwise known as Black Bike Week.

"The Association's goal is to ensure that all tourists in Myrtle Beach are treated fairly and equally," a release from the organization states.

