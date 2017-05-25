Myrtle Beach celebrates veterans with military appreciation days

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach will be abuzz with patriotic enthusiasm Memorial Day weekend with a schedule of events in support of the men, women and families of our armed forces.

According to militaryappreciationdays.com, the Military Appreciation Dinner Dance will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday in the ballroom at Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel. Call City Hall at 843-918-1008 for tickets, which are $30 per person.

The M.O.A.A. Grand Strand Golf Tournament begins at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Heritage Golf Course. The Military Appreciation Days Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Farrow Parkway at The Market Common.

The Memorial Day Veterans March begins at 9 a.m. Monday on Ocean Boulevard from 16th Avenue North to Ninth Avenue North.

The Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and the Memorial Day Tribute Film will be shown at 2 p.m. at Grand 14 Cinemas at The Market Common.

The Family Picnic will be Saturday at noon at Valor Memorial Garden at The Market Common and will feature National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos, the 2017 Grand Marshal for the parade. Skarlatos was awarded the United States Army Soldier’s Medal and the French Legion of Honour for his heroic actions on a Paris-bound train in August 2015. He later competed and finished third on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

The Andrew Thielen Big Band will play a live show at the picnic, which will include lunch prepared by the Omar Shriners Chefs.

For more information, call 843-918-1014.

