FIRST ALERT: Colorado State issues updated hurricane season fore - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Colorado State issues updated hurricane season forecast

By Jamie Arnold, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
Hurricane Season Forecast Hurricane Season Forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)  Hurricane researchers from Colorado State University have released their updated forecast for the 2017 hurricane season. 

The latest outlook, released today, calls for 14 named storms.  Of those, 6 are expected to become hurricanes, and 2 to become major hurricanes (category 3 or higher). 

The forecast is very similar to the NOAA Hurricane Season forecast released just last week that calls for 11-17 named storms.  Of those, NOAA is forecasting 5-9 to become hurricanes, and 2-4 to become major hurricanes (category 3 or higher). 

In an average year, 12 named storms develop, with 6 becoming hurricanes, and 2 becoming major hurricanes. 

It is extremely important to note that the outlook is only for the number of storms that may develop and gives no indication on the number of storms that may impact the United States Coastline. 

Very active hurricane seasons can happen without a single US landfall.  On the other hand, a very quiet year can still have major impacts.  For example, the 1992 hurricane season produced only six named storms. However, one of those named storms was Hurricane Andrew, which devastated South Florida as a Category 5 hurricane.

In contrast, the 2010 season was extremely active with a total of 19 named storms and 12 hurricanes.  Despite such an active season, not a single hurricane and only one tropical storm made landfall in the United States that year.

In 2016, five named storms impacted the Southeast U.S. coast.  Tropical Storm Alex, Tropical Storm Bonnie, and Tropical Storm Colin all impacted the Carolinas early in the 2016 hurricane season with bouts of heavy rain and rough surf.  Hurricane Hermine made landfall on the Florida panhandle and traveled up the coast as tropical storm with flooding rain and strong winds.  Of course, the most devastating hit was from Hurricane Matthew on October 8th. 

The bottom line is to prepare at the beginning of each hurricane season as if this is the year that you will be hit. 

WMBF News is hosting a Hurricane Expo on June 1 at Ripley's Aquarium to make sure you are ready for hurricane season. Find out more about this exciting event here.

You can track storms, see the latest hurricane news, and find important links to make sure you're prepared for the worst on our Hurricane Tracker page.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Authorities seek Marion man wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping

    Authorities seek Marion man wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:53:08 GMT
    Jacorius Campbell. (Source: MCSO)Jacorius Campbell. (Source: MCSO)
    MARION, SC (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for armed robbery and kidnapping, among other crimes. Jacorius Devontae Campbell, 20, of Marion, is asked for armed robbery, six counts of kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Campbell is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weig...More >>
    MARION, SC (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for armed robbery and kidnapping, among other crimes. Jacorius Devontae Campbell, 20, of Marion, is asked for armed robbery, six counts of kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Campbell is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weig...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Colorado State issues updated hurricane season forecast

    FIRST ALERT: Colorado State issues updated hurricane season forecast

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:42 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:42:30 GMT
    Hurricane Season ForecastHurricane Season Forecast

    The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration has released its updated 2017 hurricane season outlook and is anticipating a slightly above normal hurricane season.  The latest outlook, released today, calls for 11-17 named storms.

    More >>

    The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration has released its updated 2017 hurricane season outlook and is anticipating a slightly above normal hurricane season.  The latest outlook, released today, calls for 11-17 named storms.

    More >>

  • Public invited to comment on proposed roundabout that would replace oak tree

    Public invited to comment on proposed roundabout that would replace oak tree

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:42 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:42:00 GMT
    The oak tree that could be removed to make way for a roundabout. (Source: WMBF News)The oak tree that could be removed to make way for a roundabout. (Source: WMBF News)

    A proposed roundabout could replace an oak tree in Georgetown County. The tree is located on Waverly Road and Petigru Drive, and the South Carolina Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting Friday where the public will have the opportunity to provide written comments in favor or against the roundabout.

    More >>

    A proposed roundabout could replace an oak tree in Georgetown County. The tree is located on Waverly Road and Petigru Drive, and the South Carolina Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting Friday where the public will have the opportunity to provide written comments in favor or against the roundabout.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly