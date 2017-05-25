Fun Warehouse to host Red Nose Day Roller Skating Fundraiser

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Fun Warehouse in Myrtle Beach will team up with Walgreens store number 6898 for a FUNdraiser benefitting the Red Nose Day Foundation.

According to an event flyer, the event will take place June 2 at 2349 Dick Pond Road from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Red Nose Foundation helps children receive immunizations, education, food and clothing.

All participants will get a red nose. The Fun Warehouse will give away a Playstation 4 if 200 people participate. It will cost $8.50 to skate and $2 to rent skates. $5 of every skate admission goes to the Red Nose Foundation.

For more information, call Bob Harris at 843-448-9104. Walgreens store number 6898 is located at 3701 North Kings Highway.

