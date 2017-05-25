WMBF Investigates: Horry County sees big population boost, Conway growing faster than Myrtle Beach

The city of Myrtle Beach will receive $16 million in federal funding for beach renourishment. This funding will go toward repairing damage caused by Hurricane Matthew and other storms.More >>
he owner of Carolina Treats Inc. in Conway was arrested Thursday for five counts of tax evasion for allegedly operating without a business license and collecting more than $235,000 in sales tax.More >>
Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection with a deadly weekend shooting that happened in Florence.More >>
Horry County’s population is growing faster than nearly every county in the state of South Carolina, adding 12,471 people from 2015 to 2016 according to data released Thursday.More >>
Myrtle Beach will be abuzz with patriotic support Memorial Day weekend with a schedule of events in support of the men, women and families of our armed forces.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
The bullet went through the baby’s right leg, grazed his stomach and went into his left thigh.More >>
