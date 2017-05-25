World Series Trophy to visit TicketReturn.com in Myrtle Beach

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will welcome the Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Trophy at their 7:05 p.m. game June 23 at TicketReturn.com Field. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will welcome the Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Trophy at their 7:05 p.m. game June 23 at TicketReturn.com Field.

According to a Pelicans news release, the presence of the trophy, also known as the Commissioner’s Trophy, kicks off the Pelicans’ Cubs-A-Palooza weekend from June 23 through 25. Friday, 500 fans will receive have the opportunity to take a photo with the trophy. Major League Hall of Famer Andre Dawson, a former Chicago Cub, will sign autographs from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Cubs legend Bill Buckner will sign autographs at the 7:05 p.m. game. Sunday, the 1,000 fans inside the ballpark will receive a Joe Maddon Groovy Bandana in celebration of Cubstock – Woodstock with a Cubs twist. A fireworks extravaganza will follow the games Saturday and Sunday.

For $100, fans can get a ticket to each game, a VIP pass to Buckner’s question and answer session, Buckner and Dawson autographed photos and a guaranteed Joe Maddon Groovy Bandana.

