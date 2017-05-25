New pedestrian-friendly infrastructure under construction in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - You may have noticed new construction happening in a large entertainment and shopping area in Florence.

The city of Florence is currently installing sidewalks and new infrastructure along Woody Jones Boulevard.

The new sidewalks will tie hotel guest to shopping and eating, without the hassle.

Before the sidewalk was added, people would have to walk along a small grassy right-of-way.

“It’s much friendlier to go from the civic center from conventions and all, over to the Veterans’ Park. It makes a lot of sense," Florence Mayor Pro Tem. Buddy Brand said. "We are just trying to attract more people. There are almost 2,000 rooms out there now…that people are using the occupancy is an average of 85 percent. That’s phenomenal."

The new infrastructure improvements are being paid for out of the hospitality funds.

Brand also added there are ideas being tossed around on how to make Radio Drive more pedestrian-friendly.

"There has to be something done because it is dangerous. You can’t from the civic center walking to out back. You take your life in your hands trying to go across Radio Road there; there are plans to not only widen, but make it more pedestrian-friendly," Brand said.

