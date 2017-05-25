New pedestrian-friendly infrastructure under construction in Florence

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will welcome the Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Trophy at their 7:05 p.m. game June 23 at TicketReturn.com Field.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will welcome the Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Trophy at their 7:05 p.m. game June 23 at TicketReturn.com Field.More >>
From city employees, police officers, to emergency responders, everyone is staffed through the holiday weekend to keep you and our visitors safe. Ocean Boulevard is just one of many places you're going to see a heavy police presence, whether it's officers down on the street or up in the sky tower.More >>
From city employees, police officers, to emergency responders, everyone is staffed through the holiday weekend to keep you and our visitors safe. Ocean Boulevard is just one of many places you're going to see a heavy police presence, whether it's officers down on the street or up in the sky tower.More >>
You may have noticed new construction happening in a large entertainment and shopping area in Florence. The city of Florence is currently installing sidewalks and new infrastructure along Woody Jones Boulevard.More >>
You may have noticed new construction happening in a large entertainment and shopping area in Florence. The city of Florence is currently installing sidewalks and new infrastructure along Woody Jones Boulevard.More >>
From 1,100 miles away, across a stretch of the Atlantic Ocean, 10 college students from the Dominican Republic made their way to Myrtle Beach last summer to take part in the U.S. State Department’s J1 Visa Summer Work Program.More >>
From 1,100 miles away, across a stretch of the Atlantic Ocean, 10 college students from the Dominican Republic made their way to Myrtle Beach last summer to take part in the U.S. State Department’s J1 Visa Summer Work Program.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.More >>
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...More >>
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge in Los Angeles.More >>
A Newport teacher has been suspended after taking a stand and speaking out about bullying she said she's witnessed at her school.More >>
A Newport teacher has been suspended after taking a stand and speaking out about bullying she said she's witnessed at her school.More >>
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.More >>
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.More >>
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.More >>
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>