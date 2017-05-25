It's all hands on deck for this year's Atlantic Beach Bikefest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - From city employees, police officers, to emergency responders, everyone is staffed through the holiday weekend to keep you and our visitors safe.

Ocean Boulevard is just one of many places you're going to see a heavy police presence, whether it's officers down on the street or up in the sky tower.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department started planning for this weekend months ago.

Everyone who works for the city is playing a part, whether they're putting up barricades or directing traffic, but just like last year you will see some new faces.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department invited around 580 officers from out of state agencies to come and help. They'll be set up in to five to six-person teams out on the streets controlling crowds, but mainly being visible at every intersection.

People who work daily on Ocean Boulevard even say they’ve noticed a difference every year.

"The cops have increased their presence, we have made changes to make them more available so we do feel like as far as that goes we are better prepared,” Gay Dolphin Manager Michelle Kerscher said.

Specifically on Saturday, you'll want to look out for the Myrtle Beach Community ambassadors.

They are trained for this weekend by the Myrtle Beach Police Department to know where they'll need to be stationed and to make sure any questions are answered, whether it be to explain what the loop is or how to get out, but most importantly to bridge any gap between out of town guests and locals.

A phone line is set up for both locals and visitors to call for information to help navigate the area. Call 843-918-INFO x4636.

Remember the traffic loop is in effect Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.