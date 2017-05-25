Red Cross volunteers help Myrtle Beach family after house fire

From 1,100 miles away, across a stretch of the Atlantic Ocean, 10 college students from the Dominican Republic made their way to Myrtle Beach last summer to take part in the U.S. State Department’s J1 Visa Summer Work Program.More >>
From 1,100 miles away, across a stretch of the Atlantic Ocean, 10 college students from the Dominican Republic made their way to Myrtle Beach last summer to take part in the U.S. State Department’s J1 Visa Summer Work Program.More >>
Florence police are looking for two men wanted for questioning in reference to several instances of shoplifting over the last two weeks.More >>
Florence police are looking for two men wanted for questioning in reference to several instances of shoplifting over the last two weeks.More >>
Main Street in North Myrtle Beach is home to bars, restaurants, ice cream shops, stores and other businesses, as well as serving as a venue for events and weekly concerts. It's also the home of shag dancing.More >>
Main Street in North Myrtle Beach is home to bars, restaurants, ice cream shops, stores and other businesses, as well as serving as a venue for events and weekly concerts. It's also the home of shag dancing.More >>
One winning entry will receive a $20,000 cash prize, $30,000 in grant money through the Tenany Up-fit Grant Fund and other assistance with helping get their business started in downtown Florence.More >>
One winning entry will receive a $20,000 cash prize, $30,000 in grant money through the Tenany Up-fit Grant Fund and other assistance with helping get their business started in downtown Florence.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.More >>
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Molly Sullivan’s mother, Karen Sullivan, battled cancer for six years. The family, medical team and school officials wanted to make sure Karen got to see Molly graduate.More >>
Molly Sullivan’s mother, Karen Sullivan, battled cancer for six years. The family, medical team and school officials wanted to make sure Karen got to see Molly graduate.More >>
A Newport teacher has been suspended after taking a stand and speaking out about bullying she said she's witnessed at her school.More >>
A Newport teacher has been suspended after taking a stand and speaking out about bullying she said she's witnessed at her school.More >>
Search and rescue efforts continue for the three passengers of an overturned fishing vessel about one mile northeast of Tybee Island.More >>
Search and rescue efforts continue for the three passengers of an overturned fishing vessel about one mile northeast of Tybee Island.More >>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>