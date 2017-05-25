Red Cross volunteers help Myrtle Beach family after house fire

Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a family whose home on Clearfield Drive in Myrtle Beach was damaged by a fire Wednesday evening. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a family whose home on Clearfield Drive in Myrtle Beach was damaged by a fire Wednesday evening.

According to a news release, Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the blaze. The Red Cross will provide two adults and one child two children financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

