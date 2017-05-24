Florence police seek to identify suspects in mall thefts

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are looking for two suspects wanted for questioning in reference to a string of thefts. (Source: Florence Police Department )

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are looking for two men wanted for questioning in reference to several instances of shoplifting over the last two weeks.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, the thefts were from stores around Magnolia and Florence malls. A significant amount of merchandise was reportedly taken in each incident.

The subjects are believed to be in their early to mid-twenties and have dreadlocks, according to Brandt. A female accomplice has also reportedly been a part of the thefts as well. They are believed to be driving a small light gray or silver Sedan.

Anyone with information should call the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIMESC.

