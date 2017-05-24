Businesses on Main Street make renovations, others open doors for first time

The Main Slice is the newest business to open up shop along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: Lisa Gresci)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – If one were to ask the locals, they would learn that Main Street in North Myrtle Beach is unique.

It's home to bars, restaurants, ice cream shops, stores and other businesses. The street also serves as a venue for weekly events and concerts. Then there's the claim of it being the home of shag dancing.

All of this makes it a no-brainer for most to open up shop there if they’re lucky enough to get a spot.

The newest business on the block is The Main Slice, a pizza shop playing off what Main Street really means to the community.

“We love the history of Main Street and everything that it represents," said owner Derrick Nunziante. "So we wanted to come in and restore the history of what it has here, but kind of build a new vibe.”

A lot of the shops on Main Street have been in the area for decades.

“I've been trying to get here for several years and the opportunity came and here we are,” Chris Efaw, another Main Street business owner, said.

As for The Main Slice, it will offer New York-style pizza and cater to those coming right off the beach or strolling the street.

It's not the only place people will see construction. Nunziante said a two-story development nearby will feature a few restaurants and a Skye bar.

Across the street from The Main Slice, what some may remember as a candy shop is now a homemade ice cream shop with an entirely new look.

“He really did a lot, did a huge face lift on that building to make everything a little bit newer and a little bit nicer down here,” Nunziante said.

As it was once a beachwear store, The Main Slice also underwent a complete overhaul to fit in with the new direction of Main Street.

“We put a lot into it to try and bring it up to date," Nunziante said. "We hope between us and our staff and the enthusiasm we bring that we can really help it grow.”

The Main Slice will open in the beginning of June. Other Main Street business owners are hoping this summer's visitors will enjoy the new looks and new neighbors.

