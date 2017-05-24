Deal Diva: Finding the right summer camp for your budget

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Summer is right around the corner, the school year is winding down and many parents are looking for summer activities for their kids.

Summer camps can get expensive, so there are ways parents can cut corners to make sure their child has a great seasonal break and stay within a budget.

Look for free

The Randall Youth Football Camp is in its third year. This free Myrtle Beach camp is offered to kids ages 7 to 15. Coach Jerome Randall, with the Jerome Randall Foundation, said attendees will learn drills and skills, listen to guest speakers and motivators and get to go to a free cook out at the end.

It will be held at the Ashley Booth Field near Doug Shaw Stadium on Saturday, June 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. All participants must pre-register either ahead of time or the morning of the camp. For more information or to register, click here.

Look for community outreach programs

Elite Glam will offer a competition cheer schedule this summer, as well as expand to help families. She says the idea came last year, when the mother of four, had a hard time trying to find a summer camp to fit her budget.

Ashley Pennington, Elite Glam's summer camp director, said they have worked to keep prices reasonable to cater to those families on a budget.

The summer camp will be held Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the X Gym Sports Mall in Myrtle Beach. The camp costs $65 a week, and there is a discount for families with multiple children.

Ages 4 to 12 can participate, and Pennington said parents will have to pack a lunch in an effort to keep costs down. However, she does plan to offer sports, field trips and other activities to keep children busy.

The camp starts June 5, and runs until the end of August. Those who are interested in registering their child for camp can click here for more information and details.

Additionally, the Trinity Myrtle Beach Soccer Camp begins on June 5, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The week-long camp focuses on soccer skills and development. Each day will include learning drills, hearing a Bible message and ending with healthy competition. '

Organizers at Trinity Church said it's an outreach project. It costs only $25 per child and $50 max for a family. The camp will take place at the YMCA soccer fields, located at 904 65th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, and ages four to 11 can participate. Those interested in signing up or needing more information can click here.

Anyone looking for ideas for summer camps can click here.

Also, parents can check Vacation Bible Schools as a possible summer activity for children. Most of the programs at churches are free and open to those who pre-register. They offer week-long activities, with some during the day and others in the evening. For a list of churches in the Myrtle Beach area offering VBS, click here.

