Ground breaks on Florence County's first Miracle League field

A new Miracle League field is set to open in the Pee Dee by Labor Day. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A group of dedicated parents pushed ahead in order to bring a Miracle League field to the Pee Dee.

“Everybody, donors and everybody involved, wanted to make sure it was something that was going to have enough interest year after year,” Florence Miracle League Chairman Kevin Elliot said.

That’s part of the reason it took so long to get a Miracle League Field in Florence County.

Elliot and his group approached Florence County Council three years ago asking for help with funding the first Miracle League field in the Pee Dee.

“This has been a dream of ours, not only me with a special needs child, but there are so many others in the area,” Elliot said.

In total, the Florence Miracle League Group, the Doctors Bruce and Lee Foundation, the county and the Betty S. Campbell Foundation raised the $650,000 needed to bring the field to life at the Greenwood Athletic Park.

Elliot said the field will soon mimic the one in Myrtle Beach.

“It’s a rubberized surface. The entire field is rubberized for access for wheelchairs and walkers,” Elliot said.

He added the group visited numerous fields around the state to try and formulate what would work best for the area. Elliot said he can’t wait for the field to be up and running because local interest in a Miracle League field is growing.

“Our first weekend we had 20, then we decided to do a season and we had 40. We have not been averaging over 120 the past couple of years,” Elliot said.

Florence County will maintain the park once it’s complete. It is expected to be ready for use by Labor Day.

