Demand for services from Rape Crisis Center increases in May

The Rape Crisis Center responds to more calls during the tourist season (Source: Amy Lipman)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The demand for services from the Rape Crisis Center increases by more than 60 percent from spring break until Labor Day compared to the off-season.

“With increased population, you have increased sexual and interpersonal violence, increased human trafficking, so we’re getting calls all the time,” said Kelli Watson, financial manager for the Rape Crisis Center. “At least once a day.”’

Last May, the Rape Crisis Center had 24 hospital calls, compared to 16 in May 2015.

So far this May, the center has already responded to 15 hospital calls, nine of which were in the first week of the month.

More than half of the people the Rape Crisis Center helps throughout the year are locals. Still, with so many tourists coming into town this weekend for Bikefest and Memorial Day, the center has all of its staff members on-call.

Due to traffic congestion, they’ll respond to whichever of the nine hospitals the center serves that is closest to their homes.

Last Memorial Day weekend, the center responded to 16 hospital calls, which is two more than the 2016 July Fourth weekend.

The number of calls to the crisis line were more than double for Memorial Day weekend compared to July Fourth.

That hotline is available 24 hours a day at (843) 488-7273.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.