Almost 5,000 without power in the Pee Dee

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Almost 5,000 customers are without power in the Pee Dee Wednesday afternoon.

According to information on Duke Energy Progress’ website, approximately 1,789 customers were in the dark in Darlington County. An additional 3,111 were without power in Florence County.

The estimated restoration time for Darlington County customers is 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, while power is expected to be restored in Florence County at 7 p.m., according to Duke Energy.

