Long Bay Symphony Guild to present 'Fiddler on the Green' Golf Classic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Long Bay Symphony Guild will present its “Fiddler on the Green” Golf Classic on June 10.

The 15th annual golf tournament will be held at Myrtle Beach National, located at 4900 National Drive. Registration opens at 8 a.m., with play beginning on the west course at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start.

In addition to the tournament, there will be games of skill, raffle prizes and a silent auction.

The Fiddler on the Green tournament helps fund multiple youth programs, including the Young Peoples Concert for local fourth and fifth graders held every November, as well as the Musicians in the School program, which gives elementary school students the opportunity to see and hear symphonic music performed live.

Tournament fees are $75 per person or $300 for a foursome. Breakfast, beverages and an awards luncheon are included. Sponsorship opportunities are available as well. For more information, contact the symphony office at (843) 448-8379.

