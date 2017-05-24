Sun Belt Tourney moves to single elimination

Story courtesy of Coastal Carolina Athletics

STATESBORO, Ga. – Due to a third consecutive day of inclement weather, the Sun Belt Conference has cancelled play for a second time in as many days. With the cancellations, the 2017 Sun Belt Baseball Championship will move to a single elimination format.

The play-in games will take place Thursday and an eight-team, single-elimination event will start Friday with the quarterfinals, followed by semifinals on Saturday and the championship being played on Sunday.

The new schedule is as follows:

Thursday

Game 1 - 3:00pm - #10 Georgia State vs. #7 Arkansas State

Game 2 - 6:30pm - #9 Little Rock vs. #8 Texas State

Friday

Game 3 - 9:00am - #6 Troy vs. #3 South Alabama

Game 4 - 12:30pm - Round 1 Winner (highest seed) vs. #2 UTA

Game 5 - 4:00pm - Round 1 Winner (lowest seed) vs. #1 Coastal Carolina

Game 6 - 7:30pm - #5 Georgia Southern vs. #4 Louisiana

Saturday

Game 7 - 3:00pm - Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner

Game 8 - 6:30pm - Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner

Sunday

Game 9 - 1:00pm - Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner